Call for seafood sector to be made a priority

Irish fishing representatives say it’s time to put growth on the agenda for our seafood sector this year.

The call comes as seafood exports in Ireland delivered less than 1 % growth over the last five years while running costs and decimating quotas are impacting the fishing industry here.

Aodh O Donnell, chief executive of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation says Ireland needs to follow in the footsteps of Norway which delivered seafood export growth of 25 % in the last year alone.

He says an increase in export revenue is essential for the future of Ireland’s fishing industry..