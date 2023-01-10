Donegal name panel for Monaghan McKenna Cup clash

The Donegal panel to play Monaghan in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup on Wednesday night has been named.

If manager Paddy Carr sticks with the first 15 on the sheet, there will be seven changes in the side from last Sunday’s defeat to Down.

There will be a debut for keeper Gavin Mulreany and first starts for John Ross Molloy, Johnny McGroddy, and Kane Barrett while Marty O’Reilly, Mark Curran and Odhran Doherty are also set to line out.

Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin, Donal McBride, Daire O’Baoill, Jack McKelvey, Luke McGlynn and Paddy McBrearty are retained.

Ward moves to full back while McCole is taken out to centre half back.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have coverage of Donegal v Down on Highland from 7.35pm on Wednesday evening.

1. Gavin Mulreany

2. Mark Curran

3. Caolan Ward

4. John Ross Molloy

5. Marty O’Reilly

6. Brendan McCole

7. Odhran Doherty

8. Stephen McMenamin

9. Donal McBride

10. Johnny McGroddy

11. Daire Ó Baoill

12. Jack McKelvey

13. Luke McGlynn

14. Paddy McBrearty

15. Kane Barrett

16. Michael Lynch

17. Caolan McColgan

18. Gary McFadden

19. Jamie Grant

20. Hugh O’Donnell

21. Dylan Dorrian

22. Philip Doherty

23 Kieran Tobin

24. Ryan McFadden

25. Jason McGee

26. Keelan Dunleavy

27. Conor O’Donnell

28. Jack McSharry

29. Joel Bradley Walsh

30. Brian O’Donnell