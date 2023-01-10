Donegal name panel for Monaghan McKenna Cup clash

The Donegal panel to play Monaghan in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup on Wednesday night has been named.
If manager Paddy Carr sticks with the first 15 on the sheet, there will be seven changes in the side from last Sunday’s defeat to Down.
There will be a debut for keeper Gavin Mulreany and first starts for John Ross Molloy, Johnny McGroddy, and Kane Barrett while Marty O’Reilly, Mark Curran and Odhran Doherty are also set to line out.
Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin, Donal McBride, Daire O’Baoill, Jack McKelvey, Luke McGlynn and Paddy McBrearty are retained.
Ward moves to full back while McCole is taken out to centre half back.
Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have coverage of Donegal v Down on Highland from 7.35pm on Wednesday evening.
The Donegal panel to play Monaghan.
1. Gavin Mulreany
2. Mark Curran
3. Caolan Ward
4. John Ross Molloy
5. Marty O’Reilly
6. Brendan McCole
7. Odhran Doherty
8. Stephen McMenamin
9. Donal McBride
10. Johnny McGroddy
11. Daire Ó Baoill
12. Jack McKelvey
13. Luke McGlynn
14. Paddy McBrearty
15. Kane Barrett
16. Michael Lynch
17. Caolan McColgan
18. Gary McFadden
19. Jamie Grant
20. Hugh O’Donnell
21. Dylan Dorrian
22. Philip Doherty
23 Kieran Tobin
24. Ryan McFadden
25. Jason McGee
26. Keelan Dunleavy
27. Conor O’Donnell
28. Jack McSharry
29. Joel Bradley Walsh
30. Brian O’Donnell