Inishowen has lowest 5-11 year old vaccination rates in country

New figures released by the CSO have revealed that Inishowen has the lowest Covid vaccination rate for young children, as well as first booster doses in the state.

Inishowen returned the lowest vaccination rates for 4 to 11 year olds in the country, with just 4% of that cohort vaccinated in the North and South Inishowen Electoral Areas.

That compares to 55% in Stillorgan in Dublin.

In Donegal’s other Electoral Areas, 6% were vaccinated in Lifford Stranorlar, 9% in Milford, Donegal and Glenties, and 15% in Letterkenny.

South Inishowen also had the country’s lowest uptake of first booster vaccines at 36%, compared to 75% in Rathfarnham and Templeogue in Dublin.

Elsewhere, North Inishowen was at 44%, Letterkenny at 52%, Milford at 54%, Donegal at 58% and Glenties at 60%.

The second booster figures show 11% in South Iinshowen, 14% in North Inishowen, 13% in Letterkenny, 15% in Lifford Stranorlar, 17% in Milford, 18% in Donegal and 21% in Glenties.