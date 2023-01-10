INMO say strike will go ahead if safety of nurses can’t be guaranteed

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says industrial action will go ahead if the HSE cannot guarantee the safety of its members.

The INMO is consulting its members this week about possible strike action, including staff at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The INMO say hospital staff currently don’t feel safe, while they can’t guarantee patient safety because of the overcrowding situation.

There are 534 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals today – an increase of 45 from yesterday, with 36 people awaiting a bed at LUH.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says their members have been let down…