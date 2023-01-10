Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

INMO say strike will go ahead if safety of nurses can’t be guaranteed

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says industrial action will go ahead if the HSE cannot guarantee the safety of its members.

The INMO is consulting its members this week about possible strike action, including staff at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The INMO say hospital staff currently don’t feel safe, while they can’t guarantee patient safety because of the overcrowding situation.

There are 534 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals today – an increase of 45 from yesterday, with 36 people awaiting a bed at LUH.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says their members have been let down…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say strike will go ahead if safety of nurses can’t be guaranteed

10 January 2023
shane kearney
News, Top Stories

Soldier injured in attack that killed Pvt Sean Rooney recovering from injuries

10 January 2023
Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road closure in Ramelton area for essential water works

10 January 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Search stood down for missing Buncrana woman after body found

10 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO say strike will go ahead if safety of nurses can’t be guaranteed

10 January 2023
shane kearney
News, Top Stories

Soldier injured in attack that killed Pvt Sean Rooney recovering from injuries

10 January 2023
Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road closure in Ramelton area for essential water works

10 January 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Search stood down for missing Buncrana woman after body found

10 January 2023
vaccine 6
News, Top Stories

Inishowen has lowest 5-11 year old vaccination rates in country

10 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube