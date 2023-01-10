McCauley welcomes proposal that HSE use empty nursing home beds

A Donegal GP Committee is welcoming a proposal that empty beds in nursing homes be used to alleviate pressure on the health service.

Dr. Denis McCauley, who chairs the IMO’s BP committee was speaking after Nursing Homes Ireland encouraged the HSE to procure nursing home beds.

The number of people on trolleys in Irish hospitals has almost halved in the past week.

Wait times remain high however, and with 1000 empty beds in nursing homes nationwide, Dr. McCauley says utilising them makes sense…………..

Meanwhile, Dr McCauley says GPs are doing what they can to ease pressure on the hospital system, and are only referring patients to hospital when it’s necessary ………….