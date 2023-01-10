Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

One closure order issued in Donegal by FSAI in December

77 food closure orders were served on businesses last year.

That’s an increase of 31 per cent on 2021, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The FSAI says there are a number of recurring issues including a lack of pest control, inadequate training in relation to food safety and personal hygiene, and improper storage of food.

There was one closure order served in Donegal in December.

A station for the preparation of baguettes, sandwiches and wraps station at The Cosy Corner in Crossroads, Killygordon was closed on December 1st when a number of issues were identified during an inspection. The order was lifted four days later on December 5th.

 

The full order can be accessed here –

https://www.fsai.ie/uploadedFiles/Enforcement_and_Audit/Orders/CO-002-12-2022_R.pdf

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

One closure order issued in Donegal by FSAI in December

10 January 2023
News, Top Stories

Clerical changes in Raphoe diocese

10 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating incidents in Mountcharles and Ballybofey

10 January 2023
claire rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigate thefts from two churches in Donegal

10 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

One closure order issued in Donegal by FSAI in December

10 January 2023
News, Top Stories

Clerical changes in Raphoe diocese

10 January 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating incidents in Mountcharles and Ballybofey

10 January 2023
claire rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigate thefts from two churches in Donegal

10 January 2023
Nursing Homes Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nursing Homes have a role to play in addressing health crisis – NHI

10 January 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Shots fired at house in Derry’s Melmore Gardens.

10 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube