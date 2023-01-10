One closure order issued in Donegal by FSAI in December

77 food closure orders were served on businesses last year.

That’s an increase of 31 per cent on 2021, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The FSAI says there are a number of recurring issues including a lack of pest control, inadequate training in relation to food safety and personal hygiene, and improper storage of food.

There was one closure order served in Donegal in December.

A station for the preparation of baguettes, sandwiches and wraps station at The Cosy Corner in Crossroads, Killygordon was closed on December 1st when a number of issues were identified during an inspection. The order was lifted four days later on December 5th.

The full order can be accessed here –

https://www.fsai.ie/uploadedFiles/Enforcement_and_Audit/Orders/CO-002-12-2022_R.pdf