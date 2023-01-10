Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Road closure in Ramelton area for essential water works

Irish Water say that the R245 road at Tank Brae in the Ramelton area is to be closed at night-time for works.

The road will be closed from 7pm to 6am, from tonight until Thursday the 12th of January for essential water maintenance works.

