Road closure in Ramelton area for essential water works

Irish Water say that the R245 road at Tank Brae in the Ramelton area is to be closed at night-time for works.
The road will be closed from 7pm to 6am, from tonight until Thursday the 12th of January for essential water maintenance works.
