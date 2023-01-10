Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Shots fired at house in Derry’s Melmore Gardens.

Shots were fired at a house in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Police say they received reports just before 12.20 this morning that two loud bangs had been heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area. The occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time, were awakened by the noise.

Police say there were no reports of injuries, but damage was caused to the front door of the property.

Three men dressed in dark clothing were subdequenly seen running away from the property in the direction of Leenan Gardens.

Police say this was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

Enquiries are ongoing, and the PSNI are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact them.

