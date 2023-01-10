Soldier injured in attack that killed Pvt Sean Rooney recovering from injuries

Trooper Shane Kearney, who was injured in the attack in Lebanon which killed Private Sean Rooney, is no longer in a critical condition.

He is continuing his recovery in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is now described as stable.

Private Rooney died following the incident on December 14th last year, while Shane Kearney was seriously injured and was returned to Ireland for treatment.

The Defence Forces says medical staff are satisified with his continued and steady progress, and have thanked the public for their support.