Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Business Matters Ep 126 – Patsy McGonagle

 

On this week’s edition, Ciaran O’Donnell’s guest is the team leader at Finn Valley AC, Patsy McGonagle.

Patsy was to the fore when the club purchased a disused factory in Stranorlar in the early 80s for £32,000 sterling. Over the last 40 years, the building has expanded to become a vibrant, multi-purpose centre that employs around 50 people, while up to ten others work at the centre independently.

A former lecturer at Letterkenny IT, Patsy was appointed chairman of DLDC in October, 2018. He was also manager of the Irish athletics senior team from 1999 to 2017.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

