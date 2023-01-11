Business Matters Ep 126 – Patsy McGonagle

On this week’s edition, Ciaran O’Donnell’s guest is the team leader at Finn Valley AC, Patsy McGonagle.

Patsy was to the fore when the club purchased a disused factory in Stranorlar in the early 80s for £32,000 sterling. Over the last 40 years, the building has expanded to become a vibrant, multi-purpose centre that employs around 50 people, while up to ten others work at the centre independently.

A former lecturer at Letterkenny IT, Patsy was appointed chairman of DLDC in October, 2018. He was also manager of the Irish athletics senior team from 1999 to 2017.

