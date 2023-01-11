Donegal suffer McKenna Cup defeat to Monaghan

Donegal’s McKenna Cup campaign came to a close on Wednesday night with a second defeat in the competition, this time against Monaghan.

0-15 to 2-07 was how it finished in favour of the Farney county.

Donegal got off to a dream start with Joel Bradley Walsh scoring a goal but at half time they trailed 0-9 to 1-04.

Luke McGlynn then netted from the spot in the second half for Paddy Carr’s side as he leveled the game up at 2-05 to 0-11 but Monaghan finished the stronger to claim the victory.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from MacCumhaill Park…