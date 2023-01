ESB Networks personnel are working to resolve two power outages in the Dungloe area this afternoon.

They estimate thatt he first, which affects 100 homes and businesses should be resolved by 1.15, while the second, which affects 74 customers should be resoplved by 12.45.

Earlier, just over 15,000 homes and businesses are affected by a power outage in Ardnagappry.

That was resolved just after 10.30 this morning.