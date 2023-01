Donegal suffered a 2-07 to 0-15 loss to Monaghan in their final McKenna Cup game of the season.

Goals in either half from Joel Bradley Walsh and Luke McGlynn helped keep Donegal in touch but the Farney county proved just too strong as they ran out two point winners.

Next up for Donegal is the National Football League meeting with All Ireland champions, Kerry at the end of January.

Donegal boss Paddy Carr spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game…