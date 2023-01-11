Result of IS465 review & pyrrhotite investigation not expected until end of 2023

The Chairperson of the Mica Action Group says the latest Department of Housing response to homeowner concerns is not good enough.

It’s after homeowners submitted a number of queries to the Department, particularly around a review of IS465 and foundations being included in the redress scheme, as well as an investigation into the deliterious material pyrrhotite.

In response, the Department stated that an investigation into pyrrhotite and the review of IS465 would not be completed until the end of 2023.

MAG Chairperson Lisa Hone says the extended timeline is very disappointing…