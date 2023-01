The semi final lineup for the McKenna Cup has been confirmed after the final set of fixtures came to a close on Wednesday night.

Cavan, thanks to their 1-14 to 1-09 victory over Armagh will take on Tyrone at home on Saturday January 14 at 5pm.

The second semi final will see Down play host to Derry who drew 0-10 a piece with Tyrone, in Pairc Esler on Sunday, January 15 with throw in set for 1:30pm.