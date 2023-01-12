Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Derry and Strabane police made 25 drug related arrests over Christmas period

Police in Derry City and Strabane carried out 40 drugs seizures and 25 related arrests during the Christmas period.

Police conducted more than 600 patrols in the District during Operation Season’s Greeting which ran from November 17th 2022 to January 2nd 2023.

This year’s operation focused on a range of safety priorities including roads and transport, streets and socialising, shopping and homes.

During the time, 40 drugs seizures took place with 25 related arrests made.

Retail crime was a key focus during the campaign with 20 arrests made in relation to retail theft and associated offences.

During this period, in addition to these targeted, proactive patrols for Operation Season’s Greetings, officers responded to 1,741 calls for service across the city and District.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “The aim of Operation Season’s Greetings was to enhance the safety of the people of Northern Ireland over the Christmas period.”

