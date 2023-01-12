Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doherty says HSE must meet with public representatives to discuss NoWDOC’s future

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty is seeking a meeting with the HSE to discuss the future of the GP out of hours service in the county.

At present, it’s managed and delivered by the HSE’s NoWDOC service, with Caredoc providing GPs for the delivery of care.

It’s understood the talks currently underway may see Caredoc take over the service completely, with questions about whether the call centre will be transferred from Letterkenny to Carlow, and what the status of the centres in Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Gweedore and Mountcharles county will be.

Deputy Doherty says a meeting is necessary to ensure that the interests of the people of Donegal are at the heart of the discussions………..

