Further call for Irish Passport Office in the North

A West Tyrone MP has again called for an Irish Passport Office to be opened in the North as posting of passports is temporarily suspended.

It has emerged that the Irish Passport Office has temporarily suspended posting passports to the north and to Britain due to the Royal Mail strikes.

Órfhlaith Begley MP says there is demand for a new office as last year just under 128,000 of applications, 50,000 of which were first time applications, came from the north.

She says this suspension further highlights the need for the government to open an Irish passport office in the North..