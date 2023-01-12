GAA Preview: Donegal U21A Final – The Managers

Gaoth Dobhair and Termon meet this Saturday in O’Donnell Park, to determine the last championship silverware of 2022 – Donegal U21 A football championship.

In the case of Gaoth Dobhair they are chasing a sixth U21 crown having last claimed the honour in 2017.

Termon on the other hand are bidding for a second U21 championship triumph but a first U21A.

Their only other success at the grade was the U21 B championship back all of 25 years ago, in 1997.

Tom Comack has been getting the latest from both camps and the respective managers ahead of the decider.

Gaoth Dobhair’s Christopher McFadden is expecting a tight affair:

Termon Manager Steve McElwaine feels there wont be much between the two sides and his men will need a big performance to win: