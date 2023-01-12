More football is good for Tyrone – Feargal Logan

Tyrone will play Cavan this Saturday in Breffni Park in the opening semi final of the Dr McKenna Cup.

The 17 times winners won top their section on Wednesday night finishing just ahead of Derry on score difference.

Their second game in the competition ended a 10 points a piece draw with Derry at Owenbeg.

The visitors were 10-5 up only for Derry to comeback and force a share of the spoils and book their place in the semi finals against Down.

Tyrone Joint Manager Feargal Logan felt they should have got more out of the game:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1201-LOGAN-DERRY-1.mp3