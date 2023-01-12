Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

More football is good for Tyrone – Feargal Logan

Tyrone will play Cavan this Saturday in Breffni Park in the opening semi final of the Dr McKenna Cup.

The 17 times winners won top their section on Wednesday night finishing just ahead of Derry on score difference.

Their second game in the competition ended a 10 points a piece draw with Derry at Owenbeg.

The visitors were 10-5 up only for Derry to comeback and force a share of the spoils and book their place in the semi finals against Down.

Tyrone Joint Manager Feargal Logan felt they should have got more out of the game:

The Red Hand boss added it’s great to get more football ahead of the league:

VCP 1 (1)
News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane police made 25 drug related arrests over Christmas period

12 January 2023
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern over assessment delays for children with disabilities

12 January 2023
fire2
News

Retained firefighters prepare to take strike action

12 January 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach briefs Von Der Leyen before Stormont meetings

12 January 2023
Advertisement

