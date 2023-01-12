Over 100 properties without power across the county

Around 167 properties across the county are without power as a wind warning is in place.

The fault in Derrybeg was reported around 2.30pm and ESB says 131 properties are affected.

15 customers are without power in the Carndonagh area and the outage is expected to last until around 7pm.

In Donegal Town area, 21 customers are affected and power is expected to be restored around 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for ESB says, “We apologise for the loss of supply.

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”