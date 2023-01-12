Replacement equipment for Ardsberg Water Plant to take 200 days to arrive

A replacement system part for the Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant is expected to take 200 workings days to be sourced and installed.

The Gortahork/Falcarragh area has experienced major water problems since a lightning strike hit the plant on 21st December.

Repairs to the plant have been carried out but a replacement plant is required to fully fix the plant.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says it will take 200 days for the part to be sourced and that is unacceptable.

He has called on an emergency meeting to held with Irish Water to discuss the issue at the plant…