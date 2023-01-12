Some council houses reportedly being rented out or on Air BnB

A Donegal Councillor says the true extent of homelessness in Donegal not clear, because many people believe there’s no point in applying for social housing.

Cllr Michael Choilm McGiolla Easbuig is urging people who cannot get onto the property ladder to apply to the council for housing.

He was speaking as Glenties Municipal District urged tenants no longer living in their homes to hand back the keys.

Cllr McGiolla Easbuig says thee are some circumstances in which it’s understandable that a house might be vacant for a few weeks.

However, he says in some cases, houses have been rented out, or offered through Air B&B.

He says that’s totally unacceptable…………..