Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Some council houses reportedly being rented out or on Air BnB

A Donegal Councillor says the true extent of homelessness in Donegal not clear, because many people believe there’s no point in applying for social housing.

Cllr Michael Choilm McGiolla Easbuig is urging people who cannot get onto the property ladder to apply to the council for housing.

He was speaking as Glenties Municipal District urged tenants no longer living in their homes to hand back the keys.

Cllr McGiolla Easbuig says thee are some circumstances in which it’s understandable that a house might be vacant for a few weeks.

However, he says in some cases, houses have been rented out, or offered through Air B&B.

He says that’s totally unacceptable…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some council houses reportedly being rented out or on Air BnB

12 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 January 2023
wind 2
News, Top Stories

Wind and rain warnings in place in Donegal

12 January 2023
nowdoc Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Doherty says HSE must meet with public representatives to discuss NoWDOC’s future

12 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some council houses reportedly being rented out or on Air BnB

12 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 January 2023
wind 2
News, Top Stories

Wind and rain warnings in place in Donegal

12 January 2023
nowdoc Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Doherty says HSE must meet with public representatives to discuss NoWDOC’s future

12 January 2023
VCP 1 (1)
News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane police made 25 drug related arrests over Christmas period

12 January 2023
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern over assessment delays for children with disabilities

12 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube