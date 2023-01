The Taoiseach is traveling to Belfast this morning to meet political party leaders from across Northern Ireland.

It’s part of a diplomatic offensive ahead of the deadline to form a Government in the North.

Leo Varadkar will meet the leaders of political parties in Northern Ireland while Tánaiste Micheál Martin meets the Secretary of State.

Mr. Varadkar says he updated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the progress last night………..