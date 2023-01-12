Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Third game a bonus for Derry – Rory Gallagher

Derry Manager Rory Gallagher is pleased to get more game time in the McKenna Cup after his progressed tot he semi finals of the competition on Wednesday night.

The Oak Leaf men cam from five points down to force a draw and more into the last foru as the best runner up.

Lachlan Murray kicked a stunning point with the last effort of the game to tie it up and  send Derry to a semi against Down in Newry on Sunday.

The Derry manager says a third game is a bonus:

