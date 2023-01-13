59 community groups in the vicinity of Meentycat Wind Farm to receive funding

Community groups in the vicinity of Meentycat Wind Farm have been awarded funding from SSE Renewables.

A total of 59 community groups will benefit from the €81,000 fund, including schools, sports clubs and community centres.

The annual sponsored walk on Meentycat Wind Farm, which was due to take place in September 2022, was unable to go ahead due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the planning process for the walk. Recognising that many local groups rely on this event as a source of fundraising, SSE Renewables took the decision to award over €33,324 to the 34 groups that participated in the 2019 sponsored walk. The company awarded a further €48,870 for 25 new local projects through its Community Fund.

Robert Emmets CLG, is putting this year’s contribution towards replacement doors and windows for the club.

Camillus Mulcahy, Assistant Treasurer and member of the Executive Committee of Robert Emmets CLG, said “SSE Renewables funding from last year enabled us to replace the front external and an internal door with PVC doors. This year’s funding will go towards more energy efficient measures to replace the old windows in the club house. These measures will greatly increase the comfort and heat in the building which all members of the club will benefit from greatly”.

Brian Anderson, Treasurer, Twin Town Boxing Club, spoke about the importance of the decision to award the groups involved in the annual walk funding: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank SSE Renewables on behalf of all the groups that took part in previous 2019 Meentycat Walk for their decision to awarded funding to these groups again this year. During the immediate post Covid-19 times we found ourselves with limited fundraising available alongside the other groups, so this decision is appreciated more than ever.”

Other projects supported include:

Lighting project at Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Curragh Athletic FC, St. Ninians’s Convoy Parish Church, Glenswilly National School, Glenswilly GAA, Drumkeen United and Clg Ghleann Fhinne

Insulation project at Kilteevogue Parish Parochial Committee and Ballybofey & Stranorlar Men’s Shed

Equipment and safety equipment upgrades at an Chead Cheim, Three Rivers Badminton Club, Finn Wheelers Cycling Club, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce, Ballybofey & Stranorlar Tidy Towns and Admiran Group Sewage Scheme.

Landscaping and native tree planting for Cappry Residents Association and The Green Community Group.

Funding to run Body Well Mind programme at St. Columba’s Ballylast National School

Anne Reynolds, Community Development Officer, said: “SSE Renewables is really proud to be making a difference in communities in Co. Donegal. We’ve been presenting communities here with funding since 2007 and this latest funding brings our total funding in the area to over €1.4 million. Through the financial assistance of over €81,000 awarded from Meentycat wind farm recently 48 community groups and 11 schools were able to deliver a range of community support reliefs, energy efficient and sustainable measures.”

SSE Renewable’s Meentycat Wind Farm, and the adjoining Culliagh Wind Farm near Lifford, generate over 100MW of clean, green energy combined. The Community Fund is operated by SSE Airtricity on behalf of SSE Renewables.