A local councillor says the Council does not have the man power to go out and check on what is happening in each Council house.

It comes as Cllr Michael Choilm McGiolla Easbuig claimed some Council houses have been rented out, or even offered through Air B&B.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon show this morning Cllr Michael McBride said he doesn’t believe houses are being let on a wide scale, but if it is occurring, it needs to be stopped…