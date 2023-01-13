MAG seeks to identify vulnerable homeowners in need of support

Defective Block campaigners in Donegal have launched a campaign to identify vulnerable homeowners affected by Mica and other deleterious materials who may be in need of further support.

The Mica Action Group is urging people in the community to help them identify vulnerable people, and ensure they are being represented.

In a video posted on social media last night, Chairperson Lisa Hone said supports are available, but the fear is some peiople may fall through the cracks……

