Mona McSharry is the owner of a new Irish record after she claimed gold in the 50m breaststroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Tennessee.

McSharry finished in a time of 30.56, which beat her previous best of 30.87.

At the event in Tennessee, the Grange woman claimed three golds in total, in the 200,100 and 50 metres breaststroke.