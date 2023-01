A second status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice will take effect nationwide this afternoon.

Met Eireann’s warning of icy stretches from 4pm, leading to hazardous conditions – especially on untreated roads or paths.

A separate, similar, warning is in place at the moment and expires at midday.

Forecaster Michelle Dillon, says although today remain mostly dry, some sleet and snow is expected in the coming days……..