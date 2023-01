A Glenties Councillor has welcomed progress on a new housing development in Gweedore.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that the announcement that 29 housing units are to be completed in the Gweedore area in the next two years is good news – but says more must be done to stop people emigrating from West Donegal.

He says that progress on housing in the area is still far too slow: