Completion of Muff to Derry Greenway a step closer

The completion of the Muff to Derry Greenway project has moved a step forward.

It’s been confirmed that a contractor has been appointed to deliver the Culmore section of the Greenway project.

Northstone Ltd have been tasked with overseeing the major scheme which will connect Derry to Donegal via a route taking in Bay Road Park, Boomhall and the Coney Road.

Work has already commenced at Coney Road.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, says the £2.5m project will greatly enhance the city’s green infrastructure and offer a more sustainable travel option for those who use the road between Derry and Donegal every day for school, work and leisure.

She says it will offer a fantastic cross-border connection linking the close communities of Culmore and Muff.

The final project will entail the delivery of an 8.5km route providing a safe and accessible active travel option for walkers and cyclists.