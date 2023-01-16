Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Completion of Muff to Derry Greenway a step closer

The completion of the Muff to Derry Greenway project has moved a step forward.

It’s been confirmed that a contractor has been appointed to deliver the Culmore section of the Greenway project.

Plans to develop a greenway between Derry and Muff moved a step closer today with the appointment of a consultant.

Northstone Ltd have been tasked with overseeing the major scheme which will connect Derry to Donegal via a route taking in Bay Road Park, Boomhall and the Coney Road.

Work has already commenced at Coney Road.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, says the £2.5m project will greatly enhance the city’s green infrastructure and offer a more sustainable travel option for those who use the road between Derry and Donegal every day for school, work and leisure.

She says it will offer a fantastic cross-border connection linking the close communities of Culmore and Muff.

The final project will entail the delivery of an 8.5km route providing a safe and accessible active travel option for walkers and cyclists.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following crash in Ballybofey

16 January 2023
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another ice warning coming into effect this afternoon

16 January 2023
Car damage 130123 1_
News, Top Stories

Police believe vehicle involved in police ramming incident may have crossed into Donegal

16 January 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Raphoe to granting of planning permission for quarry

16 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following crash in Ballybofey

16 January 2023
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another ice warning coming into effect this afternoon

16 January 2023
Car damage 130123 1_
News, Top Stories

Police believe vehicle involved in police ramming incident may have crossed into Donegal

16 January 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Raphoe to granting of planning permission for quarry

16 January 2023
North West Greenway
News, Top Stories

Completion of Muff to Derry Greenway a step closer

16 January 2023
windfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal will have a role to play as wind energy generation is increased – WEI

16 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube