Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal will have a role to play as wind energy generation is increased – WEI

Just over a third of Irish electricity was generated by wind last year.

In total 34 per cent of power came from wind farms, up four points on 2021

According to an analysis from energy consultants Baringa, it resulted in Irish consumers not having to pay 2 billion euro for gas last year.

The exchequer also saved 340 million euro which would have been spent on carbon credits for the gas.

CEO of Wind Energy Ireland Noel Cunniffe, said significant progress has been made but there is still a long way to go to in order to reach 2030 targets………..

 

