Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Garda Commissioner appearing at Donegal Joint Policing Committee today

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to appear at today’s meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, to face questions over a new system of policing in the North West.

The new system sees the Donegal Garda division being combined with the Sligo and Leitrim area to create one North West region, overseen by a single Garda Superintendent.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle is the Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

He says the Commissioner will be asked for answers on the allocation of Gardaí to the North West region – and just how many of them will be stationed in Donegal….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bring bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for bring banks to be returned to Leitir area

16 January 2023
20220918_122339
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr welcomes progress on Glenties housing project

16 January 2023
drew harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner appearing at Donegal Joint Policing Committee today

16 January 2023
paschal_donohoe_thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donohoe apologises for not disclosing €1k of election expenses

15 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

bring bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for bring banks to be returned to Leitir area

16 January 2023
20220918_122339
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr welcomes progress on Glenties housing project

16 January 2023
drew harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda Commissioner appearing at Donegal Joint Policing Committee today

16 January 2023
paschal_donohoe_thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donohoe apologises for not disclosing €1k of election expenses

15 January 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All main routes to be gritted in Donegal this evening

15 January 2023
brexit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Expert believes NI Protocol deal could happen soon

15 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube