Garda Commissioner appearing at Donegal Joint Policing Committee today

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to appear at today’s meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, to face questions over a new system of policing in the North West.

The new system sees the Donegal Garda division being combined with the Sligo and Leitrim area to create one North West region, overseen by a single Garda Superintendent.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle is the Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

He says the Commissioner will be asked for answers on the allocation of Gardaí to the North West region – and just how many of them will be stationed in Donegal….