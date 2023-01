The Garda Commissioner expects the new policing model for the North West to be progressed and implemented this year.

The new model will see Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim combined in one region with its headquarters to be located in Galway with a divisional headquarters in Letterkenny.

Commissioner Drew Harris appeared before the meeting of the Donegal JPC today where he says the new policing structure would streamline divisions and focus on having more Gardai on the frontline: