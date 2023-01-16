Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday January 16th

The main evening news, sport and obituary notices on Monday, January 16th…

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday January 16th

16 January 2023
Garda Commissioner promises services in Donegal will be maintained

16 January 2023
Man charged in connection with Police car ramming in Derry

16 January 2023
Full list of Donegal roads to be gritted overnight

16 January 2023
