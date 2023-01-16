Many roads in Donegal are icy and dangerous this morning

The cold spell is taking hold with a yellow ice warning in place for the country this morning, temperatures are below freezing in many parts of Donegal. A similar warning is in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

There’ll be icy stretches at least until midday, causing hazardous driving conditions.

While a winter weather advisory will continue for the coming days, bringing some hail, sleet, snow and freezing fog.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel says untreated roads will be very dangerous……….