Outrage in Raphoe to granting of planning permission for quarry

Planning permission has been granted by Donegal County Council for the development of a quarry in Raphoe.

The development was given the go ahead in 2019 but following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the decision was overturned.

Plans for the quarry were again submitted in May 2022 and approved last week.

There is much opposition locally to the quarrying of 5.37 hectares at Magherasolis & Craigs, Raphoe.

Mary Harte, Chair of Raphoe Community in Action says it is the groups intention to launch an appeal with An Bord Pleanála again in the interests of protecting the heritage of the town: