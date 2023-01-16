Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Police believe vehicle involved in police ramming incident may have crossed into Donegal

Police believe a car involved in the ramming of a police vehicle in Derry may have travelled across the border into Donegal.

A 31 year old man has been arrested in Derry after two police officers escaped serious injury during the incident on Friday night.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information relating to the weekend incident to come forward.

Shortly before 9.10pm on Friday, officers stopped a maroon-coloured Volvo S60 with a registration of UCZ 4284 – at the junction of Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road.

One officer attempted to speak with the driver but, as he approached, the driver reversed at speed, narrowly missing the officer and another parked vehicle.

The suspect drove directly at the officer, forcing him to jump out of the way. He then rammed the police vehicle, with the other officer still inside, before fleeing in the direction of Whitehouse Road.

The officers sustained neck and arm pain and were left shaken.

The 31 year old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop, report and remain where an accident occurred causing injury. He remains in custody at this time.

Inspector Ryan Robb believes the vehicle had also been driven into County Donegal at some point after the incident and yesterday afternoon.

