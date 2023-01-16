Retired Donegal vet critical of progress on new veterinary medicine school

A retired vet says the development of a new school of veterinary medicine in Ireland is vital, but progress is slow.

Gerard Roarty says there’s a shortage of vets, particularly in terms of vets to look after cattle, and that’s a shortage that is being felt particularly acutely in Donegal.

He says there are questions to be asked about how the design and procurement of the new school is being coordinated.

Mr Roarty is also concerned that in light of Brexit, there may be issues with joint recognition.

He says a key issue is there is an expert Evaluation Committee overseeing the process, but there is very little veterinary expertise on it: