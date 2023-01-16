Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Two fishermen rescued after boat sinks off Tory Island

Two fishermen has been rescued after their boat sank off Tory Island this morning.

Shortly before 6am Malin Head Coast Guard received a mayday call from the 36 foot crab vessel.

Malin Head Coast Guard received a mayday call at 5:58am this morning from a fishing vessel reporting that it was taking in water.

A mayday relay call was issued by the Coast Guard with the Rescue 118, Tory Coast Guard and Arranmore Lifeboat tasked to the scene.

Another fishing vessel which was nearby also responded to the call.

It was first to arrive on the scene and found the two fishermen about 1.5 miles from their vessel which had sunk in a life raft.

Communication between the fishing boat and Malin Head Coast Guard was broken for a period.

The men were safely transferred to Mageraroarty Pier by the Ave Maria fishing boat.

As the pair had not entered the water, no medical assistance was required.

