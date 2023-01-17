Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
47 people await beds at LYH as HSE appears before Oireachtas committee

The head of the HSE is defending its leadership in the middle of the ongoing hospital trolley crisis.

561 people were awaiting beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 47 of them in Letterkenny University Hospital. Of those, 27 were on Emergency Department trolleys.

Yesterday, Letterkenny had the state’s highest number of people at 66. Today, it’s the second highest, surpassed only by Cork, at 54.

Senior officials have been appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee today to face questions on the crisis.

CEO of the HSE, Stephen Mulvany, was reluctant to say if any lives have been lost as a result………..

Ian McGarvey 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Ian McGarvey bids farewell to time on Council

17 January 2023
mobile phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over new Garda call centre in Galway

17 January 2023
tractor
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Food prices could be brought down if EU helps farmers’ – MEP Markey

17 January 2023
bank-of-ireland
News

BOI branches to close early today due to weather

17 January 2023
