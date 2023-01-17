47 people await beds at LYH as HSE appears before Oireachtas committee

The head of the HSE is defending its leadership in the middle of the ongoing hospital trolley crisis.

561 people were awaiting beds in Irish hospitals this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 47 of them in Letterkenny University Hospital. Of those, 27 were on Emergency Department trolleys.

Yesterday, Letterkenny had the state’s highest number of people at 66. Today, it’s the second highest, surpassed only by Cork, at 54.

Senior officials have been appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee today to face questions on the crisis.

CEO of the HSE, Stephen Mulvany, was reluctant to say if any lives have been lost as a result………..