Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

DCSDC advise of service disruptions as a result of snow

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised of some minor disruption to some of its services today as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

While Council Bin Collection Services are operating, Council does anticipate some disruption to this services. Council is advising residents to leave their bin out for collection as normal, however some bins may not be emptied today but they will be emptied as conditions improve later in the week. This is in the interest of health and safety for both our crews and the general public.

The public are also advised that Council cemeteries will be closed to the public today and will only open to facilitate burials which will go ahead as normal.

All Council recycling centres are open and are currently operational with extreme caution –with the exception of Donemana, which remains closed.

In terms of outdoor sports pitches, the Melvin 3G will remain closed for all bookings.

We need to cancel all outdoor bookings tonight again due to the adverse weather. The 3G at Brooke Park, Bishops Field, the 3G pitches at Caw and Kilfennan and the track at Templemore are all closed. All outdoor pitches including those at the Waterside Shared Village, the Foyle Arena and Brandywell are closed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mobile phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over new Garda call centre in Galway

17 January 2023
tractor
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Food prices could be brought down if EU helps farmers’ – MEP Markey

17 January 2023
bank-of-ireland
News

BOI branches to close early today due to weather

17 January 2023
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal GP questions elements of Slaintecare

17 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

mobile phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over new Garda call centre in Galway

17 January 2023
tractor
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Food prices could be brought down if EU helps farmers’ – MEP Markey

17 January 2023
bank-of-ireland
News

BOI branches to close early today due to weather

17 January 2023
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal GP questions elements of Slaintecare

17 January 2023
Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal gardai investigate thefts

17 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube