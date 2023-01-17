Donegal GP questions elements of Slaintecare

A Donegal GP says some of the promises being made under the all party Slaintecare model cannot be achieved, but it seems no politicians are willing to challenge the model.

Dr Denis McCauley, who chairs the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, told Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show that thjere are elements of the programme relating to GPs in particular whichc are deeply concerning.

Earlier today, the Economic and Social Research Institute says there may not be enough doctors to provide free GP care for all if such a scheme is to be rolled out here by 2026 as envisaged by Slaintecare.

Dr McCauley says rather than engaging with such concerns, politicians are using this as an electioneering tool………..