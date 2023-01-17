Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal GP questions elements of Slaintecare

A Donegal GP says some of the promises being made under the all party Slaintecare model cannot be achieved, but it seems no politicians are willing to challenge the model.

Dr Denis McCauley, who chairs the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, told Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show that thjere are elements of the programme relating to GPs in particular whichc are deeply concerning.

Earlier today, the Economic and Social Research Institute says there may not be enough doctors to provide free GP care for all if such a scheme is to be rolled out here by 2026 as envisaged by Slaintecare.

Dr McCauley says rather than engaging with such concerns, politicians are using this as an electioneering tool………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ian McGarvey 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Ian McGarvey bids farewell to time on Council

17 January 2023
mobile phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over new Garda call centre in Galway

17 January 2023
tractor
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Food prices could be brought down if EU helps farmers’ – MEP Markey

17 January 2023
bank-of-ireland
News

BOI branches to close early today due to weather

17 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ian McGarvey 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Ian McGarvey bids farewell to time on Council

17 January 2023
mobile phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over new Garda call centre in Galway

17 January 2023
tractor
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Food prices could be brought down if EU helps farmers’ – MEP Markey

17 January 2023
bank-of-ireland
News

BOI branches to close early today due to weather

17 January 2023
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal GP questions elements of Slaintecare

17 January 2023
Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal gardai investigate thefts

17 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube