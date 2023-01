A Donegal Hotelier has joined calls for the 9% VAT rate on tourism to be maintained.

The 9 percent VAT rate is currently set to expire in February, which would see it increase to 13.5%.

The Irish Hotels Federation says such an increase would be disastrous for the tourism sector, especially at a time of economic uncertainty.

Paul Diver is the Chair of the Donegal branch of the IHF.

He says that the potential increase couldn’t come at a worse time for Donegal businesses in particular: