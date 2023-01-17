Final call for North West 10k Charities

It’s the final call for charities to apply to be beneficiaries of this year’s North West 10k which will take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 1st 2023.

The closing date for applications is this Friday 20th of January. North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is encouraging charitable organisations to meet now and consider making applications. “We had a great live event in 2022 after two years of Covid restrictions. A total of €66,000 was raised and the committee was able to give the three benefitting charities €22,000 each. The closing date for applications is this coming Friday. The North West 10k gives charities out there an opportunity to bring in much needed money for worthy causes” Mr Martin said.

Only registered charities are eligible to apply and they must be based in the North West. Interested charities are invited to email their applications to toni@letterkennychamber.com

