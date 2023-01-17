Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

HSE officials appearing before Oireachtas Health Committee today

The HSE is expected to tell an oireachtas committee today the current situation facing hospital emergency departments is not acceptable.

Senior officials will answer questions from TDs and senators relating to the record numbers seen on hospital trolleys in recent weeks at the meeting this morning. Yesterday morning, there were 66 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, the highest figure in the country.

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson David Cullinane says the reduction in the record numbers seen on trolleys this month is positive, but the cancellation of elective procedures will create more problems in the months ahead………………..

 

