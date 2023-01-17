Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Over 500 ‘ghost flights’ took off from Donegal Airport in three years

More than 500 flights took off or landed at Donegal Airport with less than 10% of their seats full in three years.

Figures from 2019 to 2021, released after a parliamentary question from Green TD Neasa Hourigan, show 11,000 so-called ‘ghost flights’ took off or landed in Ireland during that period.

265 such flights were processed through Donegal Airport in 2021, 305 in 2020 and 5 in 2019.

Deputy Hourigan says the lack of taxes on aviation fuel and the need to maintain takeoff slots mean airlines feel the need to operate empty places:

 

