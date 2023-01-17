Over 500 ‘ghost flights’ took off from Donegal Airport in three years

More than 500 flights took off or landed at Donegal Airport with less than 10% of their seats full in three years.

Figures from 2019 to 2021, released after a parliamentary question from Green TD Neasa Hourigan, show 11,000 so-called ‘ghost flights’ took off or landed in Ireland during that period.

265 such flights were processed through Donegal Airport in 2021, 305 in 2020 and 5 in 2019.

Deputy Hourigan says the lack of taxes on aviation fuel and the need to maintain takeoff slots mean airlines feel the need to operate empty places: