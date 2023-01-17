Snow and Ice warning in place until tomorrow morning

Met Eireann has issued a yellow alert warning of ice and snow showers leading to some accumulations in the North Weat until tomorrow morning.

The alert is in force until 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The warning covers Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo.

Meanwhile, a national advisory has been issued covering the period up to midnight on Thursday, warning of an Arctic airflow across the country, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected, with the potential for freezing fog.