Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Some Donegal Garda stations “not fit for purpose” – Cllr

The Garda Commissioner has been told that some Garda stations in Donegal are not fit for purpose.

Councillor Michael McMahon told that Garda Commissioner during his attendance at yesterday’s meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee that working conditions for some members of the force is unacceptable.

Commissioner Harris agreed that some stations are not fit for purpose and says consideration would be given to operate from another building if the station was not being used to house prisoners.

Councillor McMahon says immediate repair works need to be carried out:

